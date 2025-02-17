BEAVER DAM, Wis. — The Beaver Dam Police Department releases new photos of missing 16-year-old Sophia Franklin and her alleged abductor, 40-year-old Gary Day of Arkansas.

Sophia Marie Franklin of Beaver Dam and Gary Day of Arkansas. Images courtesy of the Beaver Dam Police Department.

Franklin is pregnant, and Day is believed to be the father of her unborn child. Franklin has been missing since February 3, and there are active Amber Alerts for her now in Wisconsin, Arkansas, and Missouri.

Missing Sophia Franklin of Beaver Dam. Images courtesy of the Beaver Dam Police Department and Franklin family.

Day has a no contact order with Franklin, and is now charged with 4 felonies including child abduction and child enticement. He has ties to Austin, Arkansas where police say he was on probation and being investigated for crimes against children.

Gary Day of Arkansas. Images courtesy of the Beaver Dam Police and Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Both are believed to be traveling in a 2014 Black Buick LaCrosse has used various license plates. The vehicle was seen on the morning of February 3 in Wisconsin with Pennsylvania license plate KGW5186 along with Arkansas plates — BBR 20L.

2014 black Buick LaCrosse with Arkansas plates — BBR 20L.

Anyone with information should contact Beaver Dam Police Department at 888-304-3936.