MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Association releases more details about a shooting on Milwaukee’s near west side that left one dead and an officer injured.

Milwaukee Police Officer Daniel Gonzales and his partner responded before Noon on February 12 to a man walking along the street near N. 27th St. and W. Wisconsin Ave. around 11:50 a.m. When officers arrived, they gave him orders to drop the gun. The suspect refused and began firing shots, injuring 34-year-old Officer Gonzales in the leg and side of the chest.

Gonzales’ 37-year-old partner shot and killed the suspect, who was later identified as 24-year-old Isaiah Walker Stott of Milwaukee.

Statement from the Milwaukee Police Association.

Gonzales was taken the hospital for emergency surgery, and later had a second surgery to repair his calf. The 8-year veteran of the Milwaukee Police force is now in recovery.

Milwaukee Police Officer Daniel Gonzales. Image courtesy of the Milwaukee Police Association.

His partner has over 8 years of service and is now on administrative duty for firing his weapon. Oak Creek Police are leading the investigation.