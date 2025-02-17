MOUNTAIN, Wis. — A man from Mequon dies after losing control of his snowmobile in Oconto County on Valentine’s Day.

Oconto County Sheriff’s deputies responded just after 5:00 p.m. on February 14 to the town of Mountain. The driver was traveling south on County Highway W on the trail near Bonita Road when he lost control after hitting a sign post with one of the skis along the trail.

He was then thrown from the snowmobile into a ditch, where he died of his injuries.

He was identified as being 55 years old and being from Mequon.