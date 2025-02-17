MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County Judge has extended the deadline for Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) to install at least 25 School Resource Officers (SROs) at designated schools across the city by February 27th, 2025.

MPS representatives appeared in court today — February 17, 2025 — which is when SROs were previously designated to be required in schools in accordance with a lawsuit from the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty on behalf of an MPS parent.

Originally, this order was meant to go into effect on January 1, 2024, as per Act 12 of the city’s shared revenue bill.

It was also ruled that the cost of the SROs will be shared at an even 50/50 split between Milwaukee Public Schools and the City of Milwaukee.

The next court date is set for February 27th, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. CST in downtown Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Public Schools issued the following statement on Monday morning, before the scheduled court appearance:

“Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) has continued to work with the City of Milwaukee to find a way forward in getting a School Resource Officer (SRO) program in place as quickly as possible. On January 23, the Court ordered the City to work with the district towards a resolution, recognizing the City’s key role in making it happen.

MPS will meet with Judge Borowski today and is prepared to show the efforts that the District has taken and to determine what’s next.”

WTMJ learned that no Milwaukee Police officer has received School Resource Officer training since August 2023. Click here to read our full report.