UPDATE at 2:00 p.m. on 2/17/2025: The City of Madison cancels the snow emergency for February 17, but alternate side parking rules are in effect for areas outside of the Snow Emergency Zone.

MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison declares a snow emergency to help with continued clearing of snow from the roads.

Alternate side parking rules are in effect for the entire City of Madison, including the Snow Emergency Zone, which is enforced from 1:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

Tonight (2/16/25 into the morning of 2/17/25) , park on the side of the street with odd house numbers.

, park on the side of the street with house numbers. Tomorrow night (2/17/25 into the morning of 2/18/25) , park on the side of the street with even house numbers.

, park on the side of the street with house numbers. Make sure to follow all parking rules posted on street signs.

There is also free parking at Madison city garages with cashiers from 9:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m. during a snow emergency.

Do not park on the top level of the garages, as the Madison Streets Division needs to plow this area.

Do not park in metered areas. Free parking is only available in the cashiered areas.

In Milwaukee, the city’s Department of Public Works says crews worked overnight and will continue through the day on clearing corners and pushing back as much snow to curb as possible before temperatures drop tonight.

Legally parked cars should be cleared of snow and ice and off the street or to one side of the street if possible so plows can push snow all the way to the curbs.

DPW says garbage and recycling services will resume February 17, with crews working extended hours through the week and Saturday as needed to catch-up all collection services. They remind residents to clear snow and ice around and on top of garbage and recycling carts as well as clearing a path for the cart to be rolled. Residents should alsp ensure that alleys are clear to allow garbage and recycling trucks access to service homes.