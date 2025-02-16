Four snowmobilers fell through the ice on two lakes in South Central Wisconsin over the weekend.

On Lake Koshkonong in Fort Atkinson, a man was riding with his friend when his snowmobile fell through the ice on Saturday, Feb. 16 around 11:32 a.m. They were about a mile offshore near Kuehn Rd.

Fort Atkinson Fire Department (FAFD) said the friend was able to reach shore and call for help. The victim was in the water for at least 30 minutes before a two-person crew reached him and provided a flotation device. FAFD said weak ice made rescue efforts difficult, and it took a second crew to help pull the victim onto an ice shelf.

A Rock County Sheriff’s fan boat then arrived to transport the man to shore. He had been in the water for a total of about an hour and was taken to a Janesville hospital for hypothermia, where he was later discharged Saturday evening.

“This is an example of rescue personnel putting their training into action,” FAFD Chief Bruce Peterson said in a post on Facebook. “At this time of year, we place extra focus on ice rescue training, having completed a class just the week before.”

On Beaver Dam Lake, two snowmobiles went through the ice on Saturday afternoon. They had been traveling north/northeast of Evergreen Island near the south end of the lake.

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said they were able to pull themselves out of the water and onto shore with assistance from a passerby. Neither rider reported injuries.

On Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office responded to the same area of Beaver Dam Lake for a snowmobile that fell through the ice. The Beaver Dam Fire Department hovercraft rescued the rider and brought him to shore. He was not injured.

The sheriff’s office said recent snowfall has concealed a thin layer of ice and is warning the public to be cautious at the south end of the lake. Sheriff Dale Schmidt said this may not be the only unsafe area and suggests local bait shops as good sources of information about ice depth and hazards.

Photos: Dodge County Sheriff’s Office

Law enforcement and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources remind the public that no ice is 100% safe. Six people have died this year in Wisconsin after falling through the ice on a UTV.

Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department is reminding the public to be cautious of aeration holes on local lakes. Aeration systems are used to prevent ice buildup and protect waterway structures like piers. These can create thin ice or open water spots and should always be marked with warnings, barriers, and flourescent materials.