RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — No injuries after an early morning fire at Richland Center High School in western Wisconsin.

The Richland School District says the maintenance team arrived at the high school around 4:00 a.m. on February 15 and found a fire in the stadium’s concession stand. Firefighters believe the blaze was electrical in nature.

Richland Center High School Fire at the concession stand. Image courtesy of the Richland School District.

While there were no injuries, the concessions stand has sustained significant damage.

The school district says it’s currently assessing the damage and determining next steps for repairs.

Richland Center High School Fire at the concession stand. Image courtesy of the Richland School District.