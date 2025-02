MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking the public to help locate 27-year-old Amrinder Singh.

Singh was last seen Sunday around 11:30 a.m. near W. Becher St. and 16th St. It’s unknown what direction he was traveling in. MPD said he is also known to frequent the areas around the Amtrak station.

Amrinder is 6′ 02″ and approximately 135 lbs with black hair. It’s unknown what he is wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD District 2 at 414-935-7222.