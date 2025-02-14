MILWAUKEE — For one of the first times since her daughter’s tragic death, Sade Robinson’s mother, Sheena Scarbrough, is sharing what it’s been like to lose a child.

“It’s very hard losing a child, it’s hard losing anyone the way I lost my daughter so brutally, it’s just traumatizing for me daily, but I take it one day at a time,” Scarbrough said.

Sade’s mom says her goal now is to raise awareness about the dangers of dating, the importance of self-defense, raise money for a memorial and scholarships and help families of crime victims — especially families of color.

“There are a lot of missing individuals of color, daily, of all ages, so we want to bring more awareness to that,” Scarbrough said.

While every day is a battle, Scarbrough says she is working on her physical and mental health, while also protecting her youngest daughter.

If you’d like to help honor Sade Robinson, her mom asks that you keep up with her social media pages.