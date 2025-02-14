SUSSEX, Wis. — No charges or citations requested for the school bus driver who hit and killed a kindergartener in a school parking lot in Sussex.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office tells WTMJ the investigation is still ongoing against the driver involved in the accident from January 2.

5-year-old Finn Katona was a 4K student at Willow Springs Learning Center in Menomonee Falls and waiting for a bus transfer in the parking lot of Silver Spring Intermediate School in Sussex around 8:30 a.m. that morning. He was tragically hit and killed by a bus in that parking lot.

Hamilton School District leaders confirmed that students on other buses ranging from 4K through sixth grade may have witnessed the accident. The Dairyland-Hamilton Bus Company, which is contracted to handle school bus services, fully cooperated with local authorities in the investigation.

As a result, the district changed its procedures for bussing students on February 10, specifically providing direct routes to and from Willow Springs Learning Center for 4K students, and then continuing to Silver Spring Intermediate School and individual elementary schools. Traffic patterns at Silver Spring Intermediate School were also changed to ensure safety.