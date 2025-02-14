MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police arrest four teens and are looking for two more involved in a school robbery.

Police responded to Madison East High School just before 1pm on February 4. A student reported that several individuals stole money from him, and then attacked him. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries, but his current condition is unknown.

Two 15 year olds and two 16 year olds were arrested on February 13. Pending charges include substantial battery (party to a crime), strong armed robbery (party to a crime), and disorderly conduct .

Police are still looking for two teens connected to this incident: a 14 year old and a 17 year old. Additional pending charges for the 17 year old include physical abuse to a child and bail jumping charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact Madison Police.