PHOENIX, AZ — The Milwaukee Brewers found a unique way to honor Mr. Baseball at Spring Training.

The team has memorialized Bob Uecker’s signature at American Family Fields of Phoenix right behind home plate.

Bob Uecker Signature on American Family Fields of Phoenix. Image courtesy of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Uecker passed away from small cell lung cancer on January 16. He was 90 years old. The heart and soul of Brewers baseball, Uecker has been in and around the organization for the better part of the last seven decades as a player, broadcaster and beloved hometown star who brought a smile to everyone’s faces.

The Brewers are also honoring him with an arm patch on their jerseys this season. A celebration of life is being planned for this summer, with details being released later this spring.