MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are asking for the public’s help to identify and locate three burglary suspects.

The robbery happened Wednesday, Feb. 12 around 2:20 p.m. near Humboldt Blvd. and North Ave. Three teenagers stole property from the victim’s home and garage, then fled after being confronted.

The suspects are described as African American males between 14 and 16 years of age. They’re between 5’09” and 6’ and 170 to 180 lbs.

Suspect #1 has a goatee and short braids. He was last seen wearing a white Fresh Prince of Bel Air jacket with Smith 14 on the back and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Suspect #2 has long hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood, black mask, black gloves and brown pants.

Suspect #3 was last seen wearing a maroon jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7252 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.