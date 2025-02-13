MILWAUKEE — A majority of people approve of the U.S. Supreme Court in a new Marquette Law School Poll national survey.

The February survey finds 51% of adults approve of the job the U.S. Supreme Court is doing, while 49% disapprove. That’s a slight change from December, when the poll found 48% approve and 52% disapprove.

Most of the support comes from the decisions to uphold the law to ban TikTok, support for a Texas law that would require IDs to access Internet sex sites and that President Trump should have received more of a penalty for his felony conviction in New York.

Majority opposition came from the Court’s decision on immunity for some presidential acts.

The public also believes that the Supreme Court has substantial power in relation to the president and Congress. A large majority say that the president is required to follow the court’s rulings.

The poll shows Supreme Court approval is trending upward, with the latest survey showing the highest approval since March 2022 when 54% approved.

Another trend shows a view that the court is motivated by politics more than the law. 54% say politics is the main motivation for justices’ decisions and 46% say it is mainly the law. Back in 2019, more than 60% said the justices were motivated mainly by the law, and fewer than 40% said the motivation was mainly politics.