Cable: Snow cooperates for this year’s Birkebeiner.

What a difference a year and a little snow make. Despite conditions being far from ideal, North America’s largest cross-country ski race is a full go. Organizers of the American Birkebeiner have announced that the traditional course from Cable to Hayward in northern Wisconsin has just enough snow for next week’s races. That means that the finish will happen on Main Street in downtown Hayward, where thousands gather to cheer on the competitors. Last year’s race was shortened due to a lack of snow, with events limited to lapped races that did not include Hayward’s downtown. Ben Popp, executive director of the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation told the State Journal, “We’re not going to sugarcoat it; the trail is spotty. Mother Nature has come through with some last-second snow, the trail crew is doing all they can to firm up a base, Lake Hayward has ice thicker than ever, and the International Bridge is coming out of hibernation. We are back to Birkie.” The annual races can draw more than 13,000 skiers, including more than 600 from Madison, and more than 35,000 spectators. Events begin Feb. 19. Full Story

Wausau: Milwaukee brewers and Racing Sausages visit a Wausau school.

What middle school kid wouldn’t be excited to see the world-famous Brewer’s racing Sausages roaming the halls of their school? That was the scene at Horace Mann Middle School when the Brewers brought the “Frozen Racing Sausage” tour to the school. According to the Wausau Daily Herald, during the event, Vinny Rottino, broadcaster and former Brewer, presented a Brewers Grand Slam Teacher Award to art teacher Dan Merkel and a $1,000 donation to the school. The students were also treated to a special “official” race of the Famous Racing Sausages and received a voucher for a ticket to one Brewer game during the upcoming season. “It’s great to go around the state and see how enthusiastic the kids are for the teachers,” Rick Schlesinger, Brewers president of operations, said after the event. The tour is visiting schools in Green Bay, Eau Claire, Madison, La Crosse and Milwaukee this week presenting teachers the team’s monthly teacher recognition awards and treating students to the first sausage races of the new year. The Grand Slam Teacher Award aims to award teachers for making an impact on their students and receiving recognition of their efforts from their peers. The racing sausages typically do not race outside of American Family Field but arranged a special exception to bring these races to students. Full Story

Two Rivers: Steven Avery petitions Wisconsin Supreme Court to review denial of last appeal.

Steven Avery, the man who became famous as the subject of a Netflix documentary after being convicted of the 2005 murder of Teresa Hallbach has petitioned the state’s highest court to review the denial of his latest appeal. Avery is serving a life sentence with no possibility of parole for the murder. He has made numerous appeal efforts over the years, all of which have been denied. The daily Herald reported that last month, the Wisconsin Court of Appeals upheld Manitowoc County Circuit Court’s denial of Avery’s most recent motion for postconviction relief. Petitioning the Wisconsin Supreme Court to review the appellate court’s decision was the next step available to Avery in his current appeal. In the petition, Avery’s attorneys claim both the circuit court and the appellate court improperly applied the law in their rulings and should have granted Avery an evidentiary hearing. Avery’s attorney, Kathleen Zellner, said if the Wisconsin Supreme Court denies the petition, Avery’s team plans to move the case to federal court. Full Story