MILWAUKEE — Look around the next time you’re at work. More than half of your coworkers wish they worked somewhere else.

“If you look around your office, more than 55% of the people in there are actively looking for a new job,” LAK Group’s Michael Grubich told Wisconsin’s Morning News.

Grubich is President and Managing Partner at LAK Group in Brookfield, a business consulting firm that helps companies and individuals in today’s job market.

Disclaimer: LAK Group is a partner of 620 WTMJ and Good Karma Brands.

Grubich joined WTMJ, reacting to a recent Gallup survey suggesting more than two-thirds of American workers are not engaged at work. He suggests constant change in the workplace post-pandemic is a contributing factor, but he also points out workers want two things they’re often not getting enough of.

“All generations, but especially younger generations like that mentorship and coaching,” Grubich said.

He also said managers can help by defining expectations for employees.

“They want to know clearly, what do you need from me. What do you want. When do you want it by.”