MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works declared a Snow Emergency for February 13. The declaration puts parking restrictions into effect, especially on main streets starting at 10:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. on February 14 and alternate-side street parking during those same hours. For the evening of February 13, that means parking on the odd-numbered side of the street in the City of Milwaukee.

Cars should be parked flush to the curb, including near the streetcar route to not block traffic. Designated Milwaukee Public Schools lots are also available for off-street parking starting at 7:00 p.m. but cars must vacate by 7:00 a.m. on February 14.

DPW provides the following website if residents have questions:

Sign up for Parking Alerts: text alerts at milwaukeeparkingalerts.com and/or E-Notify email messages at milwaukee.gov/enotify.

Follow DPW on Facebook and Twitter – both @milwaukeedpw

Join Next Door to receive DPW updates (City residents only)

Call (414) 286-CITY for information and assistance

Check the DPW website at milwaukee.gov/Parking

City of Milwaukee Winter Parking Regulations

City of Milwaukee Winter Parking Regulations-SPANISH

DPW also suspended garbage or recycling pick-up for February 13 to allow the garbage trucks and drivers to continue to clear snow from the storm. Milwaukee residents should still put out their carts on their scheduled collection day and return it once collection finishes. Plus, residents are encouraged to clear snow and ice around and on top of the garbage and recycling carts so carts can be rolled.

In Madison, the snow emergency continues until February 14 at 7:00 a.m. Alternate side parking rules are still in effect for the entire city, including the Snow Emergency Zone, with parking on the even-numbered side of the street.

Residents can park for free in Madison garages from 9:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m. during the snow emergency. Parking fees will apply outside those hours. Madison’s Streets Division reminds those using public garages:

Do not park on the top level, since that level needs to be snow plowed.

Do not park in metered areas. Free parking is only available in the cashiered areas.

Do not park in a City garage for more than 48 hours.

Park is allowed at the Brittingham Park Shelter parking lot on W Washington Ave.

In Madison, snow needs to be removed from public sidewalks by Noon on February 14.