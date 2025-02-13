HUDSON, OH. — Craft store Joann Fabrics will close nearly 70% of its stores in Wisconsin after filing for bankruptcy in January, a change from last month when they did not mention any store closures.

January was the 82-year-old company’s second bankruptcy filing in less than a year. Joann first filed for bankruptcy in March 2024, then took the company private. It still owes more than $600 million in debt.

In Wisconsin, 16 stores are set to close including locations in Brookfield, Cudahy, Pewaukee, Menomonee Falls, Racine and Sheboygan Falls.

Nationally, 500 of the company’s 850 stores will close.

In a statement from a JOANN spokesperson:

“As part of the ongoing Chapter 11 process and our efforts to maximize the value of the business, JOANN has filed a motion seeking court authority to begin closing approximately 500 stores across the nation. This was a very difficult decision to make, given the major impact we know it will have on our Team Members, our customers and all of the communities we serve. A careful analysis of store performance and future strategic fit for the Company determined which stores should remain operating as usual at this time. Right-sizing our store footprint is a critical part of our efforts to ensure the best path forward for JOANN.”

The following is a full list of stores closing in Wisconsin:

Fond du Lac: 806 W. Johnson St.

Janesville: 2700 N. Pontiac Drive

Madison: 2021 Zeier Road

Pewaukee: 2020 Silvernail Road

Cudahy: 5656 S. Packard Ave.

Brookfield: 16800 W. Bluemound Road

Menomonee Falls: N78 W14531 Appleton Ave.

Watertown: 401 Bernard St.

Plover: 1150 Meridian Drive

Lake Geneva: 600 N. Edwards Blvd.

Beaver Dam: 1645 N. Spring St.

Marshfield: 1919 N. Central Ave.

Marinette: 2400 Roosevelt Road

Oshkosh: 1226 S. Koeller St.

Racine: 2629 S. Green Bay Road

Sheboygan Falls: 4079 Highway 28

Joann has not provided information on when the stores will close. Seven locations in Wisconsin will remain open, including one Southeast Wisconsin store in Greenfield.