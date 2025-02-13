MILWAUKEE — We are getting married later. We are getting married less. Single people complain about dating apps yet for those who do get married, most now meet online.

In this episode, Steve and Kristin, both happily married, dive into the ever-shifting dynamics of modern relationships. With dating apps and social media rewriting the rules of romance, is technology making it easier or harder to find the one? From dwindling marriage rates to the debate over housework and child-rearing equality, we discuss how love, commitment, and cohabitation have changed over the years and where it’s going with this new conservative pro-natalist administration.

