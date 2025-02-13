BEAVER DAM, Wis. — The Amber Alert for a missing and pregnant teen from Beaver Dam now includes Missouri.

16-year-old Sophia Marie Franklin of Beaver Dam has been missing since February 3. She is pregnant and believed to be with 40-year-old Gary Day of Arkansas, who is the father of her unborn child. Amber Alerts for Franklin are active in Wisconsin and Arkansas, with Missouri being added on February 12.

Missouri Amber Alert for Sophia Franklin of Beaver Dam. Image courtesy of the Missouri Highway State Patrol.

Missing Sophia Franklin of Beaver Dam. Images courtesy of the Beaver Dam Police Department and the Franklin family.

Franklin’s mother released more details and photos about Sophia:

She is wearing glasses. She does not look pregnant right now. She has been dealing with hives on her arms, legs, and even face. Her eye makes an involuntary movement when she chews. She has been struggling with morning sickness. She has been wearing a rose gold ring with a pink, heart-shaped gem on her left hand.

Day has been charged with 4 felonies, including child abduction and child enticement.

Gary Day of Arkansas. Images courtesy of the Beaver Dam Police and Missouri State Highway Patrol.

This is the second time Day has driven to Beaver Dam and taken Frankin out of the state.

Wisconsin’s Afternoon News spoke with Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley, who has had previous contact with Day.

Police say the pair are traveling in a 2014 Black Buick LaCrosse that has used various license plates. The vehicle was seen on the morning of February 3 in Wisconsin with Pennsylvania license plate KGW5186. It originally had Arkansas plate BBR 20L.

2014 black Buick LaCrosse with Arkansas plates — BBR 20L.

Anyone with information should contact Beaver Dam Police Department at 888-304-3936.