MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s Department of Public Works (DPW) outlines changes to city services during the February 12 winter storm.

Garbage and recycling services are cancelled for February 12 and suspension is expected for February 13 as garbage trucks and drivers will be assisting with residential street plowing during the storm. Milwaukee residents should still put out their carts on their scheduled collection day and return it once collection finishes. Plus, residents are encouraged to clear snow and ice around and on top of the garbage and recycling carts so carts can be rolled.

Salt trucks have been pre-treating residential streets starting early in the morning on February 12, but once the snow starts, salt trucks with front-plow blades will take care of main streets first before moving onto the residential streets next. DPW reminds residents it can take 18-24 hours after the snow has stopped falling to plow all streets.

If the snowfall is heavy, plows only do one pass the first time through the residential streets to provide immediate access for cars, then plows would then return to finish to the curb.

DPW reminds drivers to drive cautiously, adjust speeds to meet road conditions, and give salt and plow trucks ample space on the road to ensure they can safely salt and clear streets.

There is no snow emergency declared for February 12. The city will decide on February 13 whether to declare the for parking once the snow has fallen. DPW reminds residents to follow posted parking signs and give salt and plow trucks room to do their work.

Recommendations from DPW: