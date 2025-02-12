UPDATE 2/13/25 at 10:45am – The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the suspect in the fatal officer-involved shooting as 24-year-old Isaiah Walker Stott.

UPDATE 3:20 p.m. — A Milwaukee Police Department officer is recovering from gunshot wounds after being struck by a man firing shots with a semi-automatic rifle.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the 34-year-old male officer with eight years of service is in serious condition and undergoing surgery.

According to Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, the suspect was walking along the street near N. 27th St. and W. Wisconsin Ave. around 11:50 a.m. When officers arrived, they gave him orders to drop the gun. The suspect refused and began firing shots, injuring the 34-year-old officer. Another officer, a 37-year-old man, returned fire, striking the suspect.

The suspect died at the scene. MPD has not identified him by age or name. They recovered his semi-automatic rifle at the scene.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman at a press conference following Wednesday’s officer-involved shooting. Photo by Adam Roberts

“I’m very proud of our officers in regards to responding, especially in light of the challenge of what this day gives us,” Chief Norman said in a press conference Wednesday afternoon. “There were multiple individuals on the streets, cars in the streets that could have been harmed by this individual. This is not acceptable.”

The 37-year-old officer who discharged his firearm has over eight years of service. As is routine policy, he has been placed on administrative duty.

MPD did not specify the number of blocks the man had walked while firing his gun. Milwaukee police call logs show multiple shots fired reports across at least four blocks along Wisconsin Avenue.

Milwaukee Police Association posted a statement on Facebook that reads in part: “When you are grateful to not be out in a snowstorm, we ask you not to forget that Milwaukee Police Officers are out there protecting you, no matter what.”

Oak Creek Police Department is leading the investigation with the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team.

MILWAUKEE — Sources have confirmed to 620 WTMJ that a Milwaukee Police officer was shot in the leg near the intersection of W Wisconsin Ave & N 27th St. earlier today.

The police officer is reportedly being transported to a nearby hospital for emergency evaluation and treatment, but their identity and current condition remain unknown.

27th and Wisconsin, Milwaukee Police officer shot

Another person, who appeared to be involved in the altercation, was seen unconscious on the ground at the scene of the alleged shooting. That person’s injuries are expected to be life-threatening.

27th and Wisconsin, Milwaukee Police officer shot

27th and Wisconsin, Milwaukee Police officer shot

27th and Wisconsin, Milwaukee Police officer shot. Traffic is blocked off in that area.

The Milwaukee Police Department has not yet made a formal statement regarding this statement.

This is a breaking news story. The WTMJ News Team will update this story with further details as they are confirmed by law enforcement sources.