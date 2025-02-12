Stories you might have missed from cross Wisconsin.

Sheboygan: Lakeland University receives $365K in Kohler trust funds.

Three programs at Lakeland University will benefit from a $365,000 grant from the Kohler Trust for the Arts and Education. The Sheboygan Press quoted a release from the college saying, “The grant will support Lakeland’s Kohler Teaching Scholars program, the Lakeland Promise Program and the Sheboygan County Scholars program.” In the release, Lakeland President Beth Borgen said, “Their investment in our students is helping us create the next generation of leaders and contributing citizens in our region.” The Kohler Teaching Scholars program provides scholarship support that, coupled with Lakeland’s Co-Op program, creates a competitive pathway to home-grow more Black, Indigenous and People of Color teachers for the Sheboygan Area School District. The Sheboygan County Scholars program was launched in 2014 to try to retain the area’s most promising young people and prepare them for leadership positions within the region. The Lakeland Promise Program provides qualified Wisconsin students a chance to attend Lakeland’s residential program tuition/fees free through to graduation. Full Story

Madison: Top Wisconsin lobbyers in 2024.

We all know money plays a huge part in politics and lobbyists come under fire for their sometimes overwhelming influence. The Badger report recently released a list of the heaviest-spending lobbyers in Wisconsin. The list was a lineup of the usual suspects, as big trade groups representing construction, hospitals, manufacturers, realtors and farms all spent hundreds of thousands of dollars, mostly paying their lobbyists, to try and shape legislation and other government action to their liking. Wisconsin Infrastructure Investment Now Inc., an organization that represents the construction, utility, telecommunications and mining industries, reported spending the most on lobbying of any organization in 2024, at about $900,000. Other top spending lobbying organizations in 2024, include the Wisconsin Hospital Association, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation and the Wisconsin Realtors Association . They all reported spending more than $700,000 on lobbying in 2024. The state of Wisconsin has very strict lobbying rules, perhaps the toughest in the country. All lobbyists must be registered with the state. And they cannot give state officials and political candidates anything of monetary value, like meals, transportation or lodging, unless that gift is also available to the public. Not even a cup of coffee. Full Story

Milwaukee: Children’s Wisconsin hospital reinstates gender-affirming care.

After an executive order blocking funding for hospitals that provided, gender-affirming care, Children’s Wisconsin Hospital stopped treatments at their Gender Health Clinic. Wisconsin Watch now reports that after the initial stoppage, Children’s has reinstated gender-affirming care. A group of families and doctors have sued the Trump administration in federal court over that order and another, saying they are discriminatory and the health care order unlawfully withholds funds. Clinics in several states across the country have reportedly suspended care for transgender youth in response to the order, which sought to end gender-affirming care for patients under 19 years old at any facility receiving federal funding. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and 14 other attorneys general released a statement denouncing Trump’s order as “Wrong on the science and the law.” The statement continued, “This means that federal funding to institutions that provide gender-affirming care continues to be available, irrespective of President Trump’s recent Executive Order. We will challenge any unlawful effort by the Trump Administration to restrict access to it (gender-affirming care) in our jurisdictions.” Wisconsin Watch had previously reported, gender-affirming care like the type at Children’s is considered the only evidence-based care for children and adults with gender dysphoria, and it is endorsed by every major medical association in the country. Research has consistently shown that it improves mental health outcomes for trans youth. Full Story