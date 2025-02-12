MILWAUKEE — The latest Marquette Law School poll finds mixed reactions, mostly along party lines nationally, to President Donald Trump’s actions at the start of his second term.

Regarding the 60 executive orders signed by the president since taking office, the largest support national has come from the federal government’s recognition of only two sexes, male and female (supported by 63%, opposed by 37%); deporting immigrants in the United States illegally (supported by 60% and opposed by 40%); expanding oil and gas production (supported by 60% and opposed by 40%); and declaring a national emergency due to migrant crossings at the southern border (supported by 59% and opposed by 31%).

The majority opposed executive orders regarding deporting immigrants who have been in the United States illegally for a number of years but who have jobs and no criminal record (57% opposed while 43% favored); Trump’s announcement in his inaugural address that the United States will take back the Panama Canal (65% opposed while 35% favored); the president’s pardon of all January 6 defendants (65% opposed while 34% favored); and renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America (71% opposed and 29% favored).

Survey results showed respondents were “somewhat skeptical” of tariffs, with 24% saying tariffs will help the U.S. economy, 46% responding tariffs will hurt the economy, 13% saying tariffs won’t have much effect, and another 17% who say they don’t know.

Regarding inflation, nearly half (49%) think President Trump’s policy proposals will increase inflation, while 36% think his policies will decrease inflation and 15% say they won’t affect inflation.

As to the president’s approval rating, Trump starts his second term with 48% saying they approve of the job he is doing as president and 52% saying they disapprove. Near the end of Trump’s first term in September 2020, Marquette Law School poll results showed that 41% approved and 58% disapproved.

Pollsters found that a majority of Republicans supporting all President Trump’s policies, a majority of Democrats opposing each policy, and independents were mixed in their support or opposition.