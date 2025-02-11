MILWAUKEE – Governor Tony Evers has approved a projected $4.5 million project to upgrade the lighting systems in three tunnels across Milwaukee County — two near the downtown area, and two others near the airport.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the three-stage project will first address the northbound I-43 exit tunnel at W. Kilbourn Ave, which will force them to insert a detour via Fond Du Lac Ave, or WIS-145, at 6th St.

They will then hold renovations at the I-43 entrance ramp tunnel from W. Kilbourn Ave with a detour being established from 6th Street to Fond Du Lac Ave, or WIS-145.

WisDOT crews will finish the project by addressing the tunnels for both northbound and southbound WIS-38, or S. Howell Ave, which operates under the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport runways. During this process, S. Howell Ave will remain open to through traffic with lane closures taking effect.

Transportation authorities ensure that access to businesses and residences will be maintained through the project, which they hope to conclude by the middle of Summer 2025.

The primary contractor on this project is MP Systems, and work is planned to begin on Monday, February 17, 2025.