Wednesday could bring the first real snowstorm of 2025.

“Much of southeastern Wisconsin is in for a pretty good snow fall on Wednesday,” said Storm Team 4 chief meteorologist Brian Niznansky. “Most of the area could see 5 to 8 inches of snow.”

At issue is the timing, Niznansky told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Tuesday.

“The Wednesday morning commute is going to fine. The snow is moving in around 9-sh,” he explained. “The way home could be terrible.”

If the National Weather Service issues a Winter Storm Warning, that could prompt some school districts to cancel school.

Click to see the forecast from Storm Team 4.

WTMJ Meteorologist Craig Koplein says the storm is one of two chances Southeast Wisconsin could see accumulating snowfall in the next week, with another shot arriving late Friday evening into the morning hours Saturday.

“Several inches of accumulation possible, yet there’s enough uncertainty at this early stage that minimal accumulation is on the table as well,” says Koplein, who notes that updated information later today and Wednesday should make things a bit more clear.