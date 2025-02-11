BEAVER DAM, Wis. — The family of a missing, pregnant teenager from Beaver Dam plead for her return.

The parents of 16-year-old Sophia Marie Franklin posted this statement to their Facebook on February 10:

“Sophie has been gone for a week. We don’t know what to do other than wait and pray. It’s a torment. Her absence is felt every moment. There is so much on the horizon for you, Sophie. Hard things, yes, but good things, too. And your family is here for all of it. We aren’t going anywhere — we just need you to come back. Your value isn’t found in how much money you make, how hard you work, or even the affirmation of others. Sophie, you are a soul made by God fully known by God and entirely loved by God. You are a gift to us.” “For all our family and friends: THANK YOU. Please don’t stop sharing. Sophie needs to be home. Please let law enforcement know if you think of anything that might be significant in getting her back.”

Franklin has been missing since February 3. She’s believed to be with 40-year-old Gary Day, who is the father of her unborn child. Day has been charged with 4 felonies, including child abduction and child enticement. An Amber Alert remains in effect in both Wisconsin and Arkansas for Franklin.

16-year-old Sophia Martha Franklin and 40-year-old Gary F. Day. Photos: Beaver Dam Police Department

Police say the pair are traveling in a 2014 Black Buick LaCrosse that has used various license plates. The vehicle was seen on the morning of February 3 in Wisconsin with Pennsylvania license plate KGW5186. It originally had Arkansas plate BBR 20L.

2014 black Buick LaCrosse with Arkansas plates — BBR 20L.

Anyone with information should contact Beaver Dam Police Department at 888-304-3936.