UPDATE at 1:00 p.m. on 2/11/2025: The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner have now ruled the death a homicide. The identity of the victim remains unknown, and police are still looking for unknown suspects.

MILWAUKEE — One person is dead after a car fire on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

Milwaukee Police responded just before 9:30 p.m. near N. 26th Street and W. Locus Street on February 10. Firefighters found a person dead inside the car after they put out the fire. The victim’s age is unknown at this time.

Police are still investigating the cause of the fire. Anyone with information should contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.