MILWAUKEE – One of four men accused of felony murder in the death of a man outside a downtown Milwaukee hotel last year is now officially heading to trial.

Todd Erickson was one of four hotel workers at the Hyatt Regency accused of killing D’Vontaye Mitchell by pinning him to the ground outside the hotel last June.

The other three men: Brandon Turner, Herbert Williamson and Devin Johnson-Carson have all accepted plea deals. Each one will be in court again next month.

The hotel fired all four of the men involved last year; Erikson and Turner were security guards. Johnson-Carson worked at the front desk and Williamson was a bellhop.

According to the criminal complaint, Erickson arrived on the scene after Mitchell had been dragged out of the hotel by the other three men. Surveillance footage showed that he appeared to attempt to punch Mitchell, but ultimately kicked him in the torso instead. In addition, footage showed that Erickson struck Mitchell with a collapsible baton.

In a video captured by a bystander, while holding Mitchell down, Erickson looked at the video camera and said “This is what happens when you go into the ladies room.”

Erickson has told investigators that he didn’t do anything to intentionally hurt or kill Mitchell, who he says was causing a disturbance inside.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that Mitchell’s death was due to “restraint asphyxia,” noting that the face-down position that Mitchell was in was enough to affect his breathing even when little to no force was applied to him. The medical examiner also noted that Mitchell was suffering from the toxic effects of cocaine and methamphetamine consumption.

Erickson’s jury trial is scheduled to begin August 11th.

