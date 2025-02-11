Stories you might have missed form around Wisconsin.

LaCrosse: Blanchard cricket frog fights to maintain Wisconsin numbers.

You’ve probably seen a cricket and you’ve probably seen a frog, but have you ever seen a cricket frog? Most people haven’t mainly because they are hard to find, only an inch long and most importantly because their numbers are declining. The State Journal reported that the frog crossed the DNR’s radar earlier this year when the agency agreed to Xcel Energy’s request to perform maintenance on an electrical line in the La Crosse marsh. The DNR confirmed the presence of the frog but determined the project would result in an “incidental take” and “is not likely to appreciably reduce the likelihood of the survival or recovery of the species within the state.” Frog numbers have declined considerably over the past half-century. At its peak, the frog was common across the southern half of Wisconsin. Now, the remaining populations are concentrated in Grant, Lafayette and Iowa counties, and areas along the Mississippi River. The frog has an important place in the state’s ecosystem. It feeds on mosquito larvae and other insects and is prey for larger animals, including fish, birds, reptiles and other frogs. Full Story

Lake Mills: Hot dog eating competition nearly fatal for intoxicated man.

First, everyone is OK. Gluttony is one of the seven deadly sins and that almost proved prophetic for a Lake Mills man. Tim Vogel paid $10 and signed a waiver to enter a hot dog eating contest at one of his favorite local watering holes. Amid a day of heavy drinking, the competition nearly cost him his life. reporting in the State Journal explained that Patrick’s Arcade Bar on Main Street held a hot dog eating contest as part of the city’s Knickerbocker Ice Festival. Contestants were presented with dozens of plain hot dogs and the opportunity to win the $50 grand prize. But 13 minutes in, Vogel began choking. By the time his girlfriend, Angela Dorn, got to him, the ambulance had been called. Dorn told the State Journal, “I thought he had died.” Videos of the incident showed several EMTs surrounding Vogel, his body shaking with the force of frantic chest compressions. Vogel was loaded into an ambulance . At one point, the ambulance pulled over, cutting the lights and sirens: The EMTs were working on Vogel to ensure he made it to the hospital alive. That ambulance ride ended in a three-day hospital stay. Tests revealed that Vogel’s blood alcohol concentration was 0.32%. Full Story

Paris: Proposed gas plant draws strong opposition and support.

Hundreds of people filled Union Grove’s Village Hall last week for a hearing on a proposed 128-megwatt natural-gas powered plant for the Town of Paris. Close to 50 residents weighed in on the project, commenting in-person and virtually, with a majority expressing their opposition to We Energies’ proposed $303.3 million gas-powered plant. The afternoon hearing was the first of two before the Public Service Commission. A second hearing, which lasted nearly two hours, was held Wednesday night. Kenosha News reported that the commission is charged with deciding whether the project can go forward. If approved, construction could begin this year on the Paris plant, which is projected to be operational by summer 2026. The proposed plant is part of a larger $2 billion We Energies investment to expand its energy-generating infrastructure, including $1.2 billion to convert the current coal-fired Oak Creek Plant to run on natural gas. Those favoring the plant cited more than 200 expected construction jobs, many of them staffed by union workers. The Wisconsin field organizer for the national Moms Clean Air Force, called for the commission to deny the plant a permit, citing potential harmful effects to the public’s health including particle pollution and volatile organic compounds. The commission will continue to accept written comments from the public through Feb. 17. Full Story