FOX POINT, Wis. — Two Milwaukee sisters face multiple felony child abuse charges after working at a Fox Point daycare.

Jilnya and Jakya Chandler each face 6 counts of felony physical abuse of a child, repeated acts causing bodily harm with a modifier of sexual assault of a child / physical abuse of a child by a child care provider along with 2 counts of felony child abuse-recklessly causing harm with the same modifier.

Both were employed at the Nurturing Nook – Riverpoint daycare in Fox Point starting in September 2024. According to the lengthy criminal complaint, the investigation into both women started when officers were called to Children’s Hospital for a child with bruises all over their body in early November. That discovery lead to 7 other children being found with bruises and other injuries all tied to their time at the daycare.

Police reviewed video surveillance footage that showed both Chandlers inflicting verbal and physical abuse and trauma on the children who were assigned to their classrooms. The parents involved also noted behavioral changes in their children after the abuse started.

Arrest warrants have been filed for both Chandlers. If convicted of all charges, both women could spend the rest of their lives in prison.