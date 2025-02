MILWAUKEE — With a severe snowstorm anticipated to roll through Southeast Wisconsin and much of the state on Wednesday, school systems are already beginning to announce closures.

The following school districts and agencies are shutting down on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025:

Burlington Area Schools

Cudahy Schools

Central/Westosha School District

Delavan-Darien School District

Elkhorn Area School District

East Troy Schools

Franklin Public School District

Greendale Schools

Greenfield Schools

Johnson Creek School District

Kenosha Unified School District

Oak Creek-Franklin School District

Paris Jt1. School District

Racine Unified School District

Raymond School District

South Milwaukee School District

St. Francis School District

Union Grove Schools

Wauwatosa Schools

West Allis-West Milwaukee School District

Whitnall School District

Whitewater Unified Schools

Williams Bay School District

Yorkville Jt.2 School District

