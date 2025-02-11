MILWAUKEE — With a severe snowstorm anticipated to roll through Southeast Wisconsin and much of the state on Wednesday, school systems are already beginning to announce closures.

Milwaukee Public Schools announced schools would be closed on Wednesday, February 12, and that all Milwaukee recreational and after school activities were cancelled.

The following school districts and agencies are shutting down on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025:

Milwaukee Public Schools

Burlington Area Schools

Cudahy Schools

Central/Westosha School District

Delavan-Darien School District

East Troy Schools

Elkhorn Area School District

Franklin Public School District

Greendale Schools

Greenfield Schools

Johnson Creek School District

Kenosha Unified School District

Oak Creek-Franklin School District

Paris Jt1. School District

Racine Unified School District

Raymond School District

South Milwaukee School District

St. Francis School District

Trevor-Wilmot School District

Union Grove Schools

Wauwatosa Schools

West Allis-West Milwaukee School District

Whitewater Unified School District

Whitnall School District

Whitewater Unified Schools

Williams Bay School District

Yorkville Jt.2 School District

Colleges and universities that are also closed include:

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Carroll University – virtual classes and servies

Wisconsin Lutheran College – face-to-face classes cancelled, activities TBD

A full list of closings is available at our partner TMJ4’s website: https://www.tmj4.com/weather/school-closings-delays

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley declared a snow emergency for February 12.

Milwaukee County is expected to see significant snow accumulation that may cause hazardous driving conditions. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Milwaukee County from noon on Wednesday, February 12, to 3:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 13.

Milwaukee County’s Administrative Manual of Operating Procedures states that during a snow emergency, all non-essential departments will be closed for the safety of County employees and the public. Therefore, several County facilities will be closed on Wednesday, February 12, including the Milwaukee County Courthouse, Vel R. Phillips Youth & Family Justice Center, Milwaukee County Zoo, and the Marcia P. Coggs Building (with the exception of the Behavioral Health Mobile Crisis Teams). Certain departments and positions defined as “essential” will continue performing duties during the snow emergency.

Unsheltered residents are encouraged to call 2-1-1 to learn more about accessing nearby warming centers, as well as request housing services through a coordinated intake process.

