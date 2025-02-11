MILWAUKEE — With a severe snowstorm anticipated to roll through Southeast Wisconsin and much of the state on Wednesday, school systems are already beginning to announce closures.
Milwaukee Public Schools announced schools would be closed on Wednesday, February 12, and that all Milwaukee recreational and after school activities were cancelled.
The following school districts and agencies are shutting down on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025:
- Milwaukee Public Schools
- Burlington Area Schools
- Cudahy Schools
- Central/Westosha School District
- Delavan-Darien School District
- East Troy Schools
- Elkhorn Area School District
- Franklin Public School District
- Greendale Schools
- Greenfield Schools
- Johnson Creek School District
- Kenosha Unified School District
- Oak Creek-Franklin School District
- Paris Jt1. School District
- Racine Unified School District
- Raymond School District
- South Milwaukee School District
- St. Francis School District
- Trevor-Wilmot School District
- Union Grove Schools
- Wauwatosa Schools
- West Allis-West Milwaukee School District
- Whitewater Unified School District
- Whitnall School District
- Whitewater Unified Schools
- Williams Bay School District
- Yorkville Jt.2 School District
Colleges and universities that are also closed include:
- University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
- Carroll University – virtual classes and servies
- Wisconsin Lutheran College – face-to-face classes cancelled, activities TBD
A full list of closings is available at our partner TMJ4’s website: https://www.tmj4.com/weather/school-closings-delays
Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley declared a snow emergency for February 12.
Milwaukee County is expected to see significant snow accumulation that may cause hazardous driving conditions. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Milwaukee County from noon on Wednesday, February 12, to 3:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 13.
Milwaukee County’s Administrative Manual of Operating Procedures states that during a snow emergency, all non-essential departments will be closed for the safety of County employees and the public. Therefore, several County facilities will be closed on Wednesday, February 12, including the Milwaukee County Courthouse, Vel R. Phillips Youth & Family Justice Center, Milwaukee County Zoo, and the Marcia P. Coggs Building (with the exception of the Behavioral Health Mobile Crisis Teams). Certain departments and positions defined as “essential” will continue performing duties during the snow emergency.
Unsheltered residents are encouraged to call 2-1-1 to learn more about accessing nearby warming centers, as well as request housing services through a coordinated intake process.
