Gary D’Amato has covered the golf world for more than 4 decades. His work has appeared in every major golf publication, as he’s reported on dozens of major golf tournaments around the world. He was inducted into the WSGA Hall of Fame in 2017 and his work has been recognized by the Golf Writers of America, which he currently serves as President.

D’Amato sat down with Scaffidiology Podcast host Steve Scaffidi for a conversation about his amazing career, his experiences covering the best golfers in the world, and why he loves golf so much.

Steve Scaffidi is also the host of the Political Power Hour on 620 WTMJ, which airs Monday through Friday, from 9-10:00 a.m.