EL SEGUNDO, Cal. — Canned tuna sold under the Trader Joe’s label in Wisconsin is being recalled for potential botulism contamination.

Tri-Union Seafoods is voluntarily recall canned tuna products sold under the Genova®, Van Camp’s®, H-E-B, and Trader Joe’s brand names “out of an abundance of caution following the notification from our supplier that the ‘easy open’ pull tab can lid on limited products encountered a manufacturing defect that may compromise the integrity of the product seal (especially over time), causing it to leak, or worse, be contaminated with clostridium botulinum, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning”.

The impacted products were distributed to retail stores as follows:

Trader Joe’s label – Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin

H-E-B label – Texas

Genova 7 oz. – Costco in Florida and Georgia

Genova 5 oz. – Harris Teeter, Publix, H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway, Walmart, and independent retailers in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Texas

Van Camp’s label – Walmart and independent retailers in Pennsylvania, Florida and New Jersey

Recalled products sold in Wisconsin Trader Joe’s stores include the can codes, Best if Used By dates, and UPC numbers listed below.

No illnesses associated with the recalled products have been reported yet. Anyone with a recalled tuna can can return it to the store for a full refund, throw it away, or contact Tri-Union Seafoods directly for a retrieval kit and a coupon for a replacement product at [email protected] or 833-374-0171.