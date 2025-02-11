MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Public Schools Board of School Directors has named Dr. Brenda Cassellius as their lone finalist for the open superintendent position.

The board voted to approve a motion naming Dr. Cassellius to the post pending contract negotiations and a background check by a 7-1 vote. Board member Darryl Jackson was the lone no vote.

Dr. Cassellius served as Minnesota’s Commissioner of Education for eight years, and most recently was the superintendent of Boston Public Schools.

This is a breaking news story; more information will be provided as it becomes available.