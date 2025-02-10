MADISON, Wis. — One car is a total loss while several others are damaged after a car fire in a Woodman’s parking lot in Madison.

Firefighters responded around 11:00 a.m. on February 8 to the grocery store near Milwaukee Street and Regas Road to a car fully engulfed in flames. As they put out the fire, they found another small fire under the front bumper of the car parked next to it.

In all, five cars sustained damage, with the main car being a total loss and the others having damage ranging from “damage ranging from minor heat damage to the paint and headlights to fire damage to the front-end engine compartment”.

Madison Police spoke with the owner of the first car, who said the car “had been running just fine, and they hadn’t noticed anything out of the unusual”. Security footage also did not show any suspicious activity around the vehicles. The cause of the fire is still unknown, and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters and police were unable to locate the owner(s) of one of the vehicles at the time of the investigation.