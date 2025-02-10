Stories you might have missed from around Wisconsin.

Green Bay: Protesters endure winter weather to march in support of immigrant neighbors.

Standing up for what you believe isn’t always comfortable, especially when you’re protesting outdoors, in the winter, in Green Bay. That’s what nearly 100 protesters experienced Saturday as they marched along Main Street denouncing the current administration’s deportation policies. The group chanted “We’re here, and we’re not leaving.” in Spanish. That chant was accompanied by one in English of, “The people united will not be defeated.” The Press Gazette reported seeing picket signs that read “Love Thy Neighbor” and biblical verses of neighborly compassion. There were Spanish-language posters that shot back at the rhetorical linkage between illegal immigration and crime featured in the president’s inaugural address and the daily social media posts by Immigration and Customs Enforcement nabbing what it calls “the worst first.” Some of the nearly 100 protesters may not have been personally affected by President Donald Trump’s deportation directives, but they sympathized with the fear of their Latino neighbors, many of whom have told the Press-Gazette their daily lives feel dampened by reported arrests of those without criminal records, elsewhere and the admiration’s allowance for immigration officers to enter schools, churches and hospitals. It was the second demonstration in two days in downtown Green Bay. Full Story.

Superior: Local businesses face challenges as they relocate for bridge replacement.

About half a dozen businesses in Superior are being forced to relocate all or parts of their operations to make way for the upcoming $1.8 billion replacement of the Blatnik Bridge. The Superior City Council adopted a resolution approving an agreement between the city’s Redevelopment Authority and Superior Lidgerwood Mundy. The company is buying property in one of the city’s industrial parks as part of a roughly $19 million project. The site will host a 68,000-square-foot building to house the business, which is being forced to move from the city’s waterfront for the bridge’s replacement. According to a report on WPR, Jason Serck, the city’s planning, economic development and port director told the council, “This is a relocation project. Lidgerwood was not, more or less, prepared for this, and this is something that has been kind of hard for them.” The Wisconsin Department of Transportation told businesses they have to move by Jan. 1, 2026. The replacement of the Blatnik Bridge seemed to get fast-tracked after it secured more than $1 billion in federal funding. Built in 1961, the aging Blatnik Bridge needs to be replaced due to its deteriorating condition. It has been under load restrictions due to age, rust and corrosion on its primary trusses. Full Story

Milwaukee: “Green and Gold” gets a second week in theaters.

The movie going public has spoken and Milwaukee based Marcus Theaters has listened. Due to strong attendance and word of mouth buzz, the film “Green and Gold” which is about Wisconsin dairy farmer Buck and his cows, named after the 1968 Green Bay Packers, will stay in theaters for another week. The Press Gazette reported that “Green and Gold’s” initial one week run was scheduled only through last Thursday, but the brothers from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula who made the movie, were hopeful that if audiences turned out in high enough numbers theaters would keep it on their screens. They did! Since its nationwide release on Jan. 31, moviegoers near and far have come out to support the independent film that was shot primarily in Door County and tells a heartfelt family story of a fourth-generation dairy farmer who bets on the 1990s Green Bay Packers playoff run to help him save the land he loves from foreclosure. Besides Marcus Theaters, theaters in small towns across the state are extending the film’s run as well. Full Story