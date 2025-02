GREENFIELD, Wis. — Greenfield Police are warning about a new scam using Amazon packages and QR codes.

Police say that scammers are sending packages from Amazon to residents with a QR code inside. Once a resident scans the QR code to figure out who the sender is, the scammer then has access to all personal information on the phonne.

Police remind the public that if you get a suspicious package or are not sure if it’s a scam, you can contact police for assistance.