NEW BERLIN, Wis. — A New Berlin police officer has a broken finger after a crash involving a wrong-way drunk driver.

The driver was going northbound in the southbound lanes of Mooreland Road near Cleveland just before 10:30 p.m. on February 9. The on-duty officer “took evasive maneuvers to attempt to avoid the crash and struck another vehicle in the process. Neither the suspect nor the occupants of the third vehicle were injured”.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s deputies arrested the 57-year-old man from New Berlin on operating while intoxicated (OWI) causing injury.

The officer involved is a five-year veteran of the department. The Wisconsin State Patrol is the leading agency for this investigation.