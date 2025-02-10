UPDATE 2/10/25 8:15 P.M. — Jamyla Norwood was located and is safe.

MILWAUKE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating critically missing Jamyla Norwood.

Jamyla is a 13-year-old black female, 5’03” and 125 lbs. with shoulder length black hair, brown eyes and small build.

Jamyla was last seen in the area of 4900 W Chambers St. on Monday, Feb. 10 at 10:30 a.m. She was wearing a black coat with fur around the hood, black cut up jeans, a white sweater with pink letters and yellow/black Jordan sneakers.

Anyone who comes in contact with or has information regarding Jamyla should call Milwaukee Police District Seven Station at 414-935-7272.