MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers honor Bob Uecker with a uniquely designed jersey patch.

The patch was designed with “Ueck’s” unique style in mind, showcasing a gold and navy plaid print in honor of the colorful sportscoats Uecker wore at various times during his life. The patch will be on the arm sleeve of the Brewers uniforms and will remain on the jerseys for the full 2025 season.



The team will debut the patch during Spring Training, starting with the first exhibition game on Saturday, February 22, when the Brewers take on the Cincinnati Reds at 1:10 p.m. at American Family Fields of Phoenix.

Bob Uecker memorial jersey patch. Image courtesy of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Brewers Patch honoring Bob Uecker. Image courtesy of the Milwaukee Brewers.

“We miss Bob every day, and all the more as we approach our first season without him at our side,” said Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger. “Ueck was a great friend to all of us. He was a fixture at the ballpark and in our lives. We cannot fill hole that his absence has created, but the jersey patch will be a way to honor his memory whenever we take the field.”



Details on a public Celebration of Life event remembering Uecker will be announced later this spring. Uecker passed away on January 16 at age 90 from small cell lung cancer.