MADISON, Wis. — The numbers are in for this year’s opening weekend of sturgeon spearing, and they include the fourth-largest fish ever caught in the Winnebago system.

Hayley Herzig speared an F4 female that weighed 180.5 pounds and measured 79.3 inches long on Saturday. (The largest fish on record speared in the Winnebago system was 212.2 pounds and 84.2 inches long back in 2010.)

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, spearers harvested a total of 290 sturgeon in the Winnebago system over Saturday and Sunday. That included 35 juvenile females, 78 adult females and 90 males.

The DNR counted 3,340 shanties counted on Lake Winnebago. Most sturgeon were harvested at the Downtown Oshkosh and Neenah stations.

The DNR is reminding the public that no ice is 100% safe and to always be prepared, especially when using a UTV. Last week, one man died and another man was injured after their UTV fell into Lake Winnebago.

The spearing season will continue until Feb. 23, unless the harvest caps are reached before then. The number of sturgeon remaining before the 90% trigger are 228 juvenile females, 571 adult females and 844 males.