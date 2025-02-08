MILWAUKEE- With the climax of the football season this Sunday, many people usually host their own Super Bowl watch parties.

Head Chef for Egg and Flour, Adam Pawlak was on Wisconsin’s Midday News earlier last week and gave tips on what best work for hosts when dealing with food.

“I like the theme stuff, you know?” said Chef Pawlak. “Or if you want to make it easy, you can have everyone bring something so you’re not stuck from doing it all. But everything from ordering in or cooking for yourself, wings are always good. Things that can sit in crock pots are good, things that can sit out for a while are good.”

Items that are can be easy to have available can range from buffalo chicken dip and chips, to a large pot of chili for people to enjoy.

Chef Pawlak says while the food is the best part of Super Bowl parties, he does recognize that parties should not begin more than two hours before the game.

“Try not to have people come over too early,” said Chef Pawlak. “The reason I say this is because if everyone eats before the first quarter and people get too full, then watching TV with a bunch of friends is good, but food is just not utilized as much. ”

Good food items that Chef Pawlak recommends include: