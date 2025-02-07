Stories you might have missed from around Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Rapids: A 116 year old Wisconsin rapids church to be demolished.

Later this month, a piece of Wisconsin Rapids history will disappear. Crews are scheduled to start demolishing the 116-year-old former Immanuel Lutheran Church building on Eighth Street North. Reporting in the Wisconsin Rapids Tribune stated that according to the Immanuel Lutheran Church’s website, the church was constructed in 1909 as Immanuel’s second building after it outgrew its first, built in 1883. Earlier this month, Ronald Rasmussen, superintendent of Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools, told a reporter that demolition is tentatively scheduled to start Feb. 12, and he hopes the building will be fully demolished by March 14. The school district purchased Immanuel Lutheran Church’s former building after the WRPS Board of Education voted in February 2024 to move forward with purchasing the property with the intent to raze the church and upgrade the parking lot for Howe Elementary School staff and parents. Once demolition is complete, WRPS will work through plans for a parking lot and student drop-off area. Full Story

Oshkosh: Goodyear is sending two blimps to to EAA AirVenture.

We’re all familiar with the sight of the Goodyear blimp floating gently above sporting events. This year is the 100th anniversary of the company’s airships and they are celebrating in Oshkosh. Part of the celebration will be by having a pair of its blimps at this year’s 72nd edition of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh July 21-27. The Oshkosh Northwestern quoted Michael Dougherty, chief pilot, Goodyear Airship Operations, “Goodyear Blimps have been a symbol of aviation innovation and adventure for a century. We can’t think of a better place than EAA AirVenture Oshkosh to celebrate our 100-year milestone with aviation enthusiasts from around the world.” Goodyear has been bringing its blimps to Oshkosh for more than 50 years and plans are for the airships to participate in flying activities during both the afternoon and night air shows. Goodyear’s airship participation at Oshkosh began in 1971 when “America” made an appearance at the EAA fly-in convention. It’s been a regular participant at AirVenture since, last appearing in 2021. Full Story

De Pere: Star Wars exhibit is landing in De Pere.

You won’t need the Force or go over to the dark side to enjoy a new touring exhibit at the Mulva Cultural Center in De Pere. A little Star Wars knowledge might help though. The Oshkosh Northwestern reported that the touring “Unofficial Galaxies” exhibit landed Saturday at the Mulva and will be on display through April 27. The exhibit comes from an anonymous collector who has compiled the largest fan collection of Star Wars memorabilia collections in the world. The exhibit consists of unopened packs of trading cards, all kinds of toys, a script from the first movie in 1977 autographed by Darth Vader himself (actor David Prowse), an arsenal of replica lightsabers, assorted droids and a life-sized landspeeder among other things. In fact, there are more than 140 items in all, including dozens of replica costumes and props that comprise the bulk of the exhibit. Princess Leia, R2-D2, Yoda, Luke Skywalker, Darth Maul, BB-8, Ewoks, stormtroopers, Darth Vader, Chewbacca, Boba Fett, C-3PO, Grogu and Jar Jar Binks are all represented. A few are displayed solo but most are grouped in scenes. May the Force be with you. Full Story