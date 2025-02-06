RACINE COUNTY — Freezing rain falling just after 10:00 p.m. in Racine Couty on February 5 made I-94 dangerous for driving, with over 20 accidents. Four Sheriff’s Office squad cars were damaged and two deputies were hurt along with one car’s driver.

The icy conditions made driving treacherous into the overnight, including multiple spinouts and jack-knifed semi-tractor trailers. Only one driver was injured, breaking his leg after his car crashed into the rear of a squad car.

Images courtesy of the Racine Co. Sheriff’s Office.

One deputy was injured after pulling a sergeant over the center wall as a van spun out of control, narrowly missing them before crashing into the wall. Another sergeant injured his knee slipping and falling on the icy road. In total, three Racine County Sheriff’s Office squad cars sustained rear damage and one has damage to the push bar from an ambulance sliding into the vehicle. No officers were in the vehicles when the accidents occurred.

Racine Co. Sheriff’s Cars E9774 Damaged. Images courtesy of the Racine Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s office forced a full freeway closure of I-94 for nearly four hours due to the icy conditions