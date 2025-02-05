UPDATE at 11:28 a.m, on 2/5/2025: Milwaukee Police report that I’zayah Pyant went to school this morning, and the school stated that mom/reporting person picked him up. Investigating officers at his residence confirmed he is there and is no longer missing.
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police need help finding a critically missing 11 year old. I’zayah Pyant was last seen between 9:30pm and 10:30pm on February 4 near 38th and Meinecke on Milwaukee’s northwest side.
He left in an unknown direction and by unknown means.
Pyant is described as an African American boy, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 125 lbs. with dreadlock-style hair. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with a black hood.
Anyone with information should contact Milwaukee Police District 3 at 414-935-7232.