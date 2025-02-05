UPDATE at 11:28 a.m, on 2/5/2025: Milwaukee Police report that I’zayah Pyant went to school this morning, and the school stated that mom/reporting person picked him up. Investigating officers at his residence confirmed he is there and is no longer missing.

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police need help finding a critically missing 11 year old. I’zayah Pyant was last seen between 9:30pm and 10:30pm on February 4 near 38th and Meinecke on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

He left in an unknown direction and by unknown means.

Missing I’zayah Pyant. Image courtesy of the Milwaukee Police Department.

Pyant is described as an African American boy, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 125 lbs. with dreadlock-style hair. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with a black hood.

Anyone with information should contact Milwaukee Police District 3 at 414-935-7232.