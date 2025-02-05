MILWAUKEE – Harley-Davidson Inc. shipped 53% fewer motorcycles in its latest quarter than a year earlier, with revenue from motorcycles falling 60%, representing a worsening of financial results from the previous lackluster quarter, the Milwaukee Business Journal reported Wednesday.

“The net loss was $117 million which was worse than stock analysts were expecting,” MBJ senior reporter Rick Kirchen told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News.

And things aren’t expected to improve this quarter.

The Milwaukee-based company (NYSE: HOG) said overall revenue for its quarter ending Dec. 31, 2024 decreased 35% from the same period of 2023 to $688 million, Kirchen reported. Overall revenue includes the company’s financing business, which posted a slight increase in revenue.

