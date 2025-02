MIDDLETON, Wis. — A water main break alert is in effect in Middleton. Crews are on-site near Columbus Drive and Branch Street working on a fix.

The City of Middleton reports that during the repairs, customers in the area may experience low or no water pressure for some time, air, and some discoloration.

If residents notice a rusty color in the water, run the cold line for 10-15 minutes to clear it up.