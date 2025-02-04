Stories you might have missed form around Wisconsin.

Madison: Madison High Schools are getting new mascots.

Whether its Bucky Badger, Bernie Brewer or Bango the Buck, people love mascots. We all remember our High School mascots. In Madison, a change is coming to the mascot universe. The mascots at Madison’s four comprehensive high schools are being rebranded with new designs that district officials say carry a more modern vibe. Purists don’t need to worry however. The schools’ students, staff and sports teams will still be known as the East High School Purgolders, La Follette High School Lancers, Memorial High School Spartans and West High School Regents. The logos that appear on district websites, social media and apparel, however, are getting a facelift. Reporting in the State Journal said that the district sent a survey to families in hopes of getting the look of its high school mascots to better match the newly renovated buildings. Voters are asked to provide their overall impressions of three new logos for each high school, and then pick their favorite. The public is also invited to take part in the survey. At West High School, for example, voters can choose between different styles of a fierce, blue-and-gold lion with a flowing mane but wearing different crowns. BSN Sports came up with the updated designs as part of the vendor’s existing contract with the district. The board approved the $250,000 contract in June 2024. Full Story

Wisconsin Rapids: City considers ban on fluoride in water.

More and more communities are debating whether or not to continue fluoridating their drinking water. The latest community to debate the issue is Wisconsin Rapids. City leaders are going to decide whether to ban fluoride. Legislative Committee Chairman Jake Cattanach made a referral to the committee asking that it create an ordinance banning the addition of fluoride to the city water supply. The committee is expected to discuss the referral at its meeting tonight. The Wisconsin Rapids Tribune reported that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services National Toxicology Program completed a multi-year study in that shows fluoride exposure like added fluoride in drinking water can be associated with lower IQ in children. This report was distributed to Council members prior to tonight’s meeting. Fluoride continues to be studied to see if it impacts the nervous system. The American Dental Association issued a news release in October that stated placing fluoride in water reduces cavities in children and adults by about 25% during their lifetime. Several Wisconsin municipalities have decided to discontinue or avoid fluoride include Rock Springs, Lake Delton, St. Croix Falls and more. Full Story

Kenosha: City details program to boost affordable housing.

Affordable housing has become the goal of many municipalities. Kenosha is no different. A program to revitalize city neighborhoods and generate more affordable housing in Kenosha was unveiled Friday by Mayor David Bogdala. The initiative, called the Home Kenosha-Affordable Living, Neighborhood Revival Program, is designed to increase homeownership opportunities and help reinvigorate neighborhoods across the city. The Kenosha News describes the program as one that will allow the city to sell vacant parcels it owns to homebuilders for $1 following the execution of a development agreement. There are currently 53 such lots available for the program. The program was developed after Uline contributed $3 million to the city to help increase owner occupied single-family homes. The city will also extend some tax incremental financial districts by one year to provide matching funds of $3 million to finance the initiative. The program will give construction loans to home builders, and provide eligible home buyers with deferred second mortgage assistance up to $50,000 with no interest. Full Story